$11.25m scam: NAB investigates 25 serving, retired customs officials

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has made 25 serving and retired customs officials part of its probe into an $11.25 million scam, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

The sources said three of the 25 officials have already recorded their statement before a four-member probe team of the bureau investigating the scandal.

The scam pertains to payment of over 11 million dollars under a customs clearance system pilot project, they said, adding the huge amount was paid to a firm owned by an Indian national.

The amount to tune of $11.25 million was paid to the firm under the pilot project yet no customs clearance system could be introduced despite the passage of 15 years, the sources said.

Former finance minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and two former chairmen of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) were previously served notices by the bureau to join the probe.