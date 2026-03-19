11 Dead, 27 Injured as Windstorm Batters Karachi

KARACHI: As many as 11 people were killed and 27 others were injured in various accidents across Karachi as stormy rains lashed the city, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

Most of the reported incidents involved wall collapses and uprooted trees. According to rescue sources, at least seven people lost their lives when a wall collapsed near the Telephone Exchange in Baldia Town, Sector 11; six others were wounded in the same incident.

Police and rescue workers reached the scene immediately to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

A husband and wife were killed when a wall of their home collapsed in Quaidabad, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir confirmed.

In other rain-related tragedies, one person lost his life after being struck by lightning in Yar Muhammad Goth, Landhi.

Another fatality was reported in Korangi Number 5, where a man died after a tree fell on him; four others sustained injuries in the same vicinity.

In Malir Number 4, three people were injured when the wall of a cattle pen (buffalo colony) collapsed. Additionally, two people sustained injuries after a tree was uprooted in Clifton.

In a separate incident, two individuals were wounded in a road accident caused by the accumulation of rainwater on the streets.

In other parts of the city, six additional people sustained injuries due to falling trees and collapsing walls. Furthermore, large signboards were blown down on Rashid Minhas Road and near the 13-D furniture market in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

In Quaidabad’s Majeed Colony, Sector 2, three people were injured when the wall of a house collapsed. Other wind-related accidents included a signboard falling near Esa Nagri and damage to several billboards on the Sir Shah Suleman Road flyover due to high-velocity winds.