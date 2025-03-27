web analytics
Friday, March 28, 2025
11 Khwarij killed in KP IBOs: ISPR

Web Desk
By Web Desk
RAWALPINDI: Eleven khwarij were killed during IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“On 26-27 March 2025, eleven Khwarij were killed by the security forces in four separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province”, the ISPR said.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were killed.

In a second operation conducted in same general area, three more khwarij were successfully neutralized by own troops.

In another encounter that took place in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District, own troops effectively neutralized two khwarij.

In fourth operation conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, one kharji was killed.

ISPR further stated Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

