11 more die of Covid, 567 new patients surface in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: 11 more people succumbed to the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan in the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,518.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 567 new patients of the viral disease surfaced when 46,918 samples were tested during this period.

The positivity rate was recorded at 1.2 per cent, the NCOC said, adding that the number of critical care Covid-19 patients stands at 1,236.

Statistics 6 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,918

Positive Cases: 567

Positivity %: 1.20%

Deaths : 11

Patients on Critical Care: 1236 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 6, 2021

Earlier, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said Punjab is leading the country’s Covid-19 vaccine race with more than half of its eligible population administered at least one dose.

“Punjab becomes the first province to have more than half its eligible population with at least one dose at 52%. KP follows with 48%, Sindh 40% and Balochistan at 17%,” he tweeted.

“Federal territories leading in vaccination with Islamabad 87%, AJK 59% & GB 54%. National average has reached 48%.”

