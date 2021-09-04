11 more fall victim to Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 11 more patients of coronavirus died overnight in Sindh, lifting the death toll to 6,955.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the Covid-19 situation said that 990 new cases emerged when 17,007 tests were conducted during the past 24 hours.

He added that 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 6,955 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 17,007 samples were tested which detected 990 cases that constituted a 5.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 5,612,605 tests have been conducted against which 436,957 cases were diagnosed, of them 87.3 percent or 381,648 patients have recovered, including 587 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 48,354 patients were under treatment, of them 47,474 were in home isolation, 40 at isolation centers and 840 at different hospitals.

According to the statement, out of 990 new cases, 412 have been detected from Karachi, including 205 from East, 65 Central, 54 Malir, 38 South, 26 West and 24 Korangi.

Hyderabad has 179, Ghotki 36, Thatta 31, Matiari 30, Sujawal 27, Nausheroferoze 26, Badin and Sanghar 25 each, Mirpurkhas 22, Kashmore 21, Tharparkar 18, Khairpur and Tando Muhammad Khan 15 each, Kamber and Sukkur 14 each, Shikarpur and Umerkot 11 each, Dadu 10, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad 6 each, Jamshoro 3, Larkana and Tando Allahyar 1 each.