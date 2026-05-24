As many as 11 terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by security forces in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, ARY News reported, citing the military’s media wing, ISPR.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intense firing ensued between security forces and the terrorists during the operation, resulting in the deaths of the Khawarij.

Additionally, several hideouts of the Khawarij were targeted over the last 48 hours. A large cache of heavy arms, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from their possession.

The eliminated terrorists were reportedly involved in numerous terrorist activities.

The ISPR added that a clearance operation is underway in the area. Security forces reiterated their determination to continue actions against terrorism under Operation Azm-e-Istehkam with full intensity.

Security forces and law enforcement agencies expressed their resolve to wipe out terrorism from the country.

Earlier today, Pakistan security forces, in a joint operation in Bannu killed 16 khawrij.

As per details, a joint operation carried out by the Pakistan Army, police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the Bannu district has resulted in the killing of 16 khawrij, including two senior commanders.

The operation was launched in the Miryan area following intelligence reports regarding the presence of khawarij. Security officials said several militant hideouts were destroyed during the raid.

Among those killed were Zamri Noor, described by officials as a key khawrij commander involved in spreading fear and instability in the region, and Afghan national Abdullah Saeed.

Most wanted Khawarij commander Toor Saqib killed in North Waziristan IBO

Two police officers were also killed during the operation while performing their duties. The deceased officers were identified as Constables Waheedullah Khan and Noorullah Khan.

Funeral prayers for the slain officers were offered at Police Lines Bannu, where senior civil and military officials, tribal elders and local residents attended in large numbers.

Security sources said counterterrorism operations against militant groups were continuing with full intensity, adding that joint actions by law enforcement and security agencies would persist until militancy is fully eradicated from the region.