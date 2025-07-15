web analytics
111 dead, 212 injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan: NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has released a report regarding damages during monsoon rains across Pakistan from June 26 to July 14.

According to NDMA report, at least 111 people were killed and 212 were injured in rain-related incidents across Pakistan from June 26 to July 14.

The data, compiled over the past two weeks, mentioned the severe toll of the monsoon season, with flash flooding identified as the primary cause of the fatalities.

In the last 24 hours alone, six more lives were lost, underscoring the ongoing danger posed by the weather system.

The NDMA emphasized that flash flooding has been the leading cause of the high death toll, with structural collapses and other rain-induced hazards exacerbating the crisis.

Widespread heavy rainfall lashed various cities across Pakistan, significantly improving the weather conditions and breaking the spell of intense heat.

On the other hand, Met office has forecast torrential rains with wind and thunder shower from 15th July (today) to 17th July across the country.

A low-pressure area (LPA) presently located over northwest Madhya Pradesh in India is likely to affect Pakistan during next 24 to 72 hours. A westerly wave is also present in upper parts of the country, Met Office said.

Due to these meteorological conditions rains with scattered heavy to very heavy falls expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 14th (night) to 17th July with occasional gaps.

Rainfall with scattered heavy and at times very heavy falls expected in districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad’s federal territory up to 17th July.

