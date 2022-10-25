12 candidates already passed away before Karachi LG polls, SHC told

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday directed the Sindh government and Centre to submit a written reply in one week regarding holding of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

The SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh resumed hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) pleas, seeking orders for the ECP to announce an early date for the local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

At the outset of the hearing today, the PTI lawyer told the court that more than 12 candidates running for LG elections have already passed away due to delays in local bodies elections.

To this, the SHC directed the provincial govt and federation to submit a written reply within one week regarding delay in LG polls and new date for polls.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till November 4.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) last Tuesday postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23.

This was the third time ECP had postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

