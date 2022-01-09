12 die, 29 injured in rain, snowfall related incidents in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 12 persons died and 29 others injured, in various rain and snowfall related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, , citing the PDMA, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued details of the losses of life and property in KP in recent spell of snowfall and rain in the province.

According to a PDMA report, at least 22 houses were partially damaged in rainfall. “The PDMA distributed relief items in affected families in Charsadda and Upper Dir,” according to the disaster management authority.

“Steps being taken to restore roads blocked in the province. A 23-kilometre long road from Donga Gali to Bagnotar has been cleared,” the PDMA stated. “Another 13-KM long road from Donga Gali to Chhangla Gali has also been cleared,” the PDMA said.

Moreover, eight kilometres long Chhangla Gali to Barian road, which was blocked in the rough weather, has also been cleared, according to PMDA.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least 22 tourists who were stranded in their vehicles due to heavy snowfall died of extreme weather in Murree on Friday night.

