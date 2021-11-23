12 fresh dengue cases surface in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: 12 more dengue fever cases have surfaced in the federal capital during the past 24 hours, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

According to the district health officer (DHO), 12 patients with dengue hemorrhagic fever were reported in rural and urban areas of Islamabad.

The DHO said that nine cases were reported from rural areas and three from urban areas of Islamabad.

Nineteen people have died of the mosquito-borne disease in the current season so far. Overall 4,554 dengue fever patients were reported so far.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that is common in warm, tropical climates and often peaks during rainy seasons, states the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Once bitten by a dengue-infected mosquito, the virus takes four-10 days to affect the body. Its symptoms can be mild, similar to the common flu, or severe such as fever, headaches, pain behind the eyes and nausea.

