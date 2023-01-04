12 people die of ‘mysterious disease’ in Punjab

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Twelve people of an extended family have died of a ‘mysterious disease’ in a village near Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan District, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the deaths took place in the Basti Laghari locality of Tajpur Pirwala, a village near Punjab’ Rahim Yar Khan district.

The family members died in the span of 15-20 days. The patients first fell ill with low fever, and later the fever increased, coupled with severe pain and sweats.

Meanwhile, Dr Hassan Mahmood – Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) – said that the authorities have collected the samples of water and food from the affected house and sent to laboratory for forensics. “The matter will be clarified after the forensic report,” he added.

Comments