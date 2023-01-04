Wednesday, January 4, 2023
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

12 people die of ‘mysterious disease’ in Punjab

test

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Twelve people of an extended family have died of a ‘mysterious disease’ in a village near Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan District, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the deaths took place in the Basti Laghari locality of Tajpur Pirwala, a village near Punjab’ Rahim Yar Khan district.

The family members died in the span of 15-20 days. The patients first fell ill with low fever, and later the fever increased, coupled with severe pain and sweats.

Meanwhile, Dr Hassan Mahmood – Deputy District Health Officer (DDHO) – said that the authorities have collected the samples of water and food from the affected house and sent to laboratory for forensics. “The matter will be clarified after the forensic report,” he added.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.