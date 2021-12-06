12 prisoners escape from Lahore court

LAHORE: As many as 12 prisoners escaped from the premises of Model Town Kachtchery on Monday, ARY News reported.

As per details, twelve prisoners were brought to the court for hearing from Kot Lakhpat and the Camp jails. The outlaws were kept in the court lockup by the police till the hearing of their case.

While the prisoners after taking advantage of the non-presence of the policemen fled from the lockup after breaking its lock.

Later, a heavy contingent of court police reached the spot after the incident, while the CCPO Lahore has ordered an inquiry into the matter after taking notice of the matter.

In a separate incident of the same in nature reported in 2017, the under-trial prisoners, Shaikh Muhammad Mumtaz alias Firoon and Muhammad Ahmed Khan alias Muna had escaped from the judicial complex of Central Prison Karachi.

Startling revelations about the incident indicate that the prisoners had escaped by breaking prison grill and changed their appearance in the judge’s bathroom. However, the jail staff came to know about their escape on Wednesday when they were supposed to be presented before the court inside the jail, police sources said.

The duo was arrested by the CTD in 2013 for their involvement in dozens of targeted killings.

