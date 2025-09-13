19 soldiers martyred, 45 Khwarij killed during operations in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred while 45 terrorists belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were killed during three separate engagements conducted between 10 and 13 September in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in Bajaur District on the reported presence of Khwarij. During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 22 Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

“In another encounter that took place in South Waziristan District, 13 more Khwarij were neutralized by the security forces”, the military’s media wing said. “However, during intense fire exchange, 12 brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat”.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

In another (IBO) in Lower Dir District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 11, Pakistan security forces killed 10 Indian-sponsored terrorists while seven soldiers were martyred

“On 11 September 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Lal Qilla Maidan, Lower Dir District, on the reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, security forces effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 10 Indian sponsored khwarij were killed.

“However, during intense fire exchange, seven brave sons of soil, Naik Abdul Jalil (age: 39 years, resident of District North Waziristan), Naik Gul Jan (age: 38 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Lance Naik Azmat Ullah (age: 28 years, resident of District Lakki Marwat), Sepoy Abdul Malik (age: 28 years, resident of District Khyber), Sepoy Muhammad Amjad (age: 27 years, resident of District Malakand), Sepoy Muhammad Dawood (age: 23 years, resident of District Swabi), Sepoy Fazal Qayum (age: 21 years, resident of District Dera Ismail Khan) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat while saving precious lives of innocent civilians, who were made hostage by Indian sponsored Khawrij.”

The ISPR further stated that intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed the physical involvement of Afghan Nationals in these heinous acts.

“Besides, use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by Fitna al Khawarij, terrorists continues to remain a grave point of concern. Pakistan expects the Interim Afghan Government to uphold its responsibilities and deny use of its soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” the statement said.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.