PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Education took strict action, suspending 12 individuals for leaking the paper of the matriculation exam in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Education Minister, Faisal Khan Tarakai has affirmed plans to implement a ban on the examination halls from which the complaints are received.

The Education minister initiated an inquiry in the boards of Kohat, Malakand, and Dera Ismail Khan.