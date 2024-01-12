12 women ‘injured’ as factory’s lift collapses in Karachi

KARACHI: At least 12 women sustained injuries when the lift of a factory collapsed in Karachi’s Korangi, ARY News reported on Friday, citing rescue sources.

The incident occurred near Korangi’s Al-Hasan stop as a result 12 women sustained injuries, the rescue sources said.

The injured women were moved to the hospital, the teams said and five of the injured females sustained ‘severe wounds’.

In a separate incident of the same nature, at least five persons lost their lives in a lift accident at an under-construction building in Karachi.

The accident was caused when a construction lift used by labourers collapsed at a building in Boat Basin area of the metropolis, rescue sources said.