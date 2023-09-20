12-year-old boy’s body found hanging from tree

MATIARI: A 12-year-old boy’s body was found hanging from a tree in the area in Matiari city of Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the police.

According to details, the police found a 12-year-old boy’s body hanging from a tree near Ghalib Khyber – a suburb of Matiari. The boy was identified as Faizan son of Yar Muhammad.

Sources told ARY News that the boy was sexually assaulted before getting killed. Police and rescue workers reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem.

The 12-year-old’s family members said that Faizan left the house in the morning to cut woods.

Meanwhile, the police said it is premature to say anything about the sexual assault, adding that the confirmation will be done after a post-mortem.