12-year-old crushed to death by Groom’s vehicle

CHANGA MANGA: In a horrific incident, a 12-year-old was crushed to death by the Groom’s vehicle in Changa Manga, ARY News reported.

As per details, the police officials said that a teen boy came under the car during the wedding and died on the spot.

Police officials further said that the driver managed to flee the incident whereas the dead body has been taken for further investigation.

Earlier, a person was killed while another got wounded in a firing incident in Karachi’s Keamari district late night.

According to the police, shots were fired at the car of a bridegroom near Massan Chowrangi, as a result of which, he was injured while a 12-year-old boy got killed.

The groom identified as Asfandyar was returning home with his wedding procession (barat) from Malir when his car was shot at. He has been shifted to a private hospital where he is stated to be out of danger.

While no first information report (FIR) of the incident has been lodged as yet nor have the police recorded statements of the groom or his family members, a police official said the shooting incident appears to be a result of personal enmity.

He said the bride’s cousin fired at the vehicle on her getting married to someone else and not him. Her father had committed her to marry the suspect during their childhood, he added.