Tuesday, October 3, 2023
12-year-old girl jumps to death for ‘being forced to attend tuition’

In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old girl died after jumping from the 15th floor of her apartment building because she didn’t want to go to tuition, the police said.

According to details, the incident took place in Nallagandla area of Indian city of Hyderabad, wherein a 12-year-old girl committed suicide because she didn’t want to go to tuition.

The girl was a Class 6 student attending school in Tellapur. Her parents had enrolled her in mathematics tuition, which she was scheduled to attend daily from 5pm to 6pm in a flat located on the 15th floor.

Her father had relocated the family to Hyderabad a decade ago. On Friday evening, after returning home from school around 3:30pm, the girl expressed her reluctance to attend the tuition class.

Despite her reluctance, her parents insisted that she go, leading her to leave their apartment for the tuition at approximately 4:50 pm.

However, instead of entering the designated flat for her mathematics lessons, the girl opened a window in the corridor balcony and jumped from the 15th floor.

The girl was taken to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Indian police have also confirmed the development and registered a case under CrPC section 174.

