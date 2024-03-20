33.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

12-year-old girl ‘raped’ in Islamabad’s F-9 park

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: A 12-year-old girl was ‘raped’ in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The child’s mother, who is a widow and a housemaid, has filed a complaint at Margalla Police Station, alleging that the child was taken out of her house in F-11/1 by a woman named Mehreen and later to F-9 Park.

However, the child returned home crying at 11 pm and told the mother she was ‘sexually assaulted’.

The mother told police that she is divorced and lives alone with her daughter and makes ends meet by working in people’s houses as a maid.

Read more: University student allegedly gang-raped in Islamabad

The FIR noted that the child had been sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a check up.

The incident is not the first of its kind in the F-9 park. A woman had been raped at the same place in February last year after which the police had shot the crime suspects in an encounter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.