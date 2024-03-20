12-year-old girl ‘raped’ in Islamabad’s F-9 park

ISLAMABAD: A 12-year-old girl was ‘raped’ in Islamabad’s F-9 park on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The child’s mother, who is a widow and a housemaid, has filed a complaint at Margalla Police Station, alleging that the child was taken out of her house in F-11/1 by a woman named Mehreen and later to F-9 Park.

However, the child returned home crying at 11 pm and told the mother she was ‘sexually assaulted’.

The mother told police that she is divorced and lives alone with her daughter and makes ends meet by working in people’s houses as a maid.

The FIR noted that the child had been sent to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a check up.

The incident is not the first of its kind in the F-9 park. A woman had been raped at the same place in February last year after which the police had shot the crime suspects in an encounter.