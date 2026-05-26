JEHLUM: A 12-year-old child was killed and nine others were injured after a 4.7-magnitude earthquake jolted several parts of Punjab on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the National Seismological Center, the tremors shook various districts across the province. The seismic activity, combined with subsequent landslides, caused visible damage to infrastructure, damaging multiple houses in Pind Dadan Khan, Jalalpur Sharif, and surrounding areas.

Local authorities confirmed that the casualty occurred in Jalalpur Sharif, where a 12-year-old child tragically died when the roof of a house collapsed.

Rescue officials reported that nine other individuals sustained injuries due to wall collapses.

Rescue teams promptly responded to the scene and shifted the wounded to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The earthquake triggered widespread panic across several Punjab cities, including Malakwal, Phalia, and Dipalpur, driving terrified residents out of their homes and into open spaces.

Strong tremors were also felt in Hujra Shah Muqeem, Phool Nagar, Mandi Bahauddin, and Haveli Lakha, where anxious citizens gathered outdoors to await safety clearance.

Earlier, the earthquake was also felt in Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last month, while the tremors continued for 15 to 20 seconds.

The intensity of 5.7 was recorded on the richter scale.