‘1,200 scholarships to be awarded to talented students in GB’

GILGIT: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Saturday that 1,200 scholarships will be awarded to the talented students in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), ARY News reported.

While addressing a press conference in Gilgit, Shafqat Mahmood said that a campus of the National Council of Arts will be established in Gigit, whereas, education projects will be launched the children of Diamer and Shigar with the assistance of the World Bank (WB).

The education minister welcomed the organisation of matric and inter exams.

He said that the federal government is making efforts to provide education to children not going to schools. The education minister announced that Rs650 million has been allocated for scholarships and Rs600 million was allocated for improving the University of Baltistan, whereas, Rs250 million out of the total allocation will be disbursed this year.

In order to enhance tourism, the education minister unveiled the plan of the federal government regarding hospitality education to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for hosting the tourists.

Shafqat Mahmood said that a regional campus of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and its foundation stone was laid, whereas, the religious director will be appointed for religious education for seminaries’ students.

He added that the government is searching for land for the construction of centre for cultural protection besides taking steps for the protection of heritage sites. He reiterated that the federal government will introduce a uniform education system in the country.