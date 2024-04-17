Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ to release in China

Indian actor Vikrant Massey’s sleeper hit ’12th Fail’, the biopic of an IPS officer, is set to be released on over 20,000 screens across China.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian entertainment outlets, Vikrant Massey’s biographical drama of Indian IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame poverty by joining civil services, is set to be out on over 20,000 cinema screens across China, confirmed the actor.

Although Massey did not share any update on whether he would travel to China for the promotion of the film, he confirmed the development saying, “It is too soon to talk about that, but I am really excited because, after a long time, something like this has happened.”

He added, “It has been in the works for a few months, but finally the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China. There is a huge demand for Hindi cinema or Indian cinema in China. There are more than 20,000 screens [given to 12th Fail]. China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers [of screens].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films (@vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Previously, Aamir Khan’s blockbuster hits ‘Dangal’ and ‘Secret Superstar’ were released in the country over 8 years ago.

Based on the best-selling, same-titled book by Indian author Anurag Pathak, ’12th Fail’ follows the real-life story of IPS [Indian Police Service] officer Manoj Kumar Sharma.

The biographical drama, by acclaimed filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, stars Vikrant Massey in the titular role along with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Initially released across India on October 27 last year, the film was re-released in dubbed Tamil, Kannada and Telugu versions on November 3, following the ground-breaking success in the Hindi language. It garnered critical acclaim from audiences and cinema critics alike.

’12th Fail’ is available to stream on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Reel meets real: Vikrant Massey celebrates Filmfare win with real-life ’12th Fail’