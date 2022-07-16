13 cholera deaths reported in Balochistan’s Zhob district

ZHOB: The health authorities have reported 13 deaths by cholera in Zhob including nine patients died in the district hospital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Zhob Dr Muzaffar Shah has pointed out that cholera deaths have also been reported in the area outside the District Headquarters Hospital.

“In DHQ 2334 patients of cholera have been reported from July 05 till date,” DHO said. “Today 462 patients were reported in the hospital,” he said.

According to reports, hundreds of people have been afflicted with cholera in Zhob district during the past week.

“Women and children are among worst hit by the water-borne disease,” DHO Zhob said.

An emergency has been declared in the district to cope with increasing cholera disease.

The main reason behind the outbreak of cholera is the use of contaminated water by the people.

Cholera has also claimed human lives in Dera Bugti and Barkhan districts of the province in the past few months.

