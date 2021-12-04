13 key accused of Sialkot mob lynching arrested: Police

SIALKOT: Police in several raids against perpetrators of the mob lynching arrested 118 including 13 key accused of the incident, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police in last 24 hours conducted 200 raids to arrest culprits, a report released by the Punjab police department said.

“Around 12 hours long footage collected from 160 cameras also watched to trace the perpetrators of the incident,” police stated.

Moreover, the data of thousands of mobile phone calls was also analysed and forensic analysis of videos and mobile calls has been underway, police said.

Punjab police chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that the police trying not to ignore any aspect of the incident in its investigation.

“The charge sheet against the accused will be submitted to an anti-terrorism court after completion of the investigation,” IG Punjab said.

Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified people after a mob of factory workers lynched their Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot.

The FIR was lodged against 800 to 900 unidentified people at Uggoki police station under charges of terrorism, attempt to murder, plot to murder, desecration of a human body and other sections.

Earlier, a spokesperson of the Punjab police said an operation to round up the mobsters continued throughout the last night and more than 50 places in Sialkot were raided.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!