13-Year-Old child maid allegedly killed in Lahore

LAHORE: A child maid from Pattoki allegedly tortured to death in a house where she was working as domestic help, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The family members of deceased Kiran Shehzadi 13, have alleged that their child was tortured to death by the family to which she was serving as maid.

“The marks of torture could be seen at her neck and arms,” Kiran’s relatives said. “We were informed that your girl has committed suicide by jumping from the rooftop of house,” family said.

“The owners also given 100,000 rupees to the mother of deceased child to bury her silently,” relatives said.

After the incident reported in Hanjarwal area of Lahore, the authorities summoned the police to inquire into the alleged murder incident of the girl and gather evidence from the crime scene.

According to police two suspects of the incident have been detained.

