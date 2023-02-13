13-year-old girl dies after jumping from Hyderabad school building

HYDERABAD: A 13-year-old girl has died after jumping from the third floor of a private school in Hyderabad, with police saying that it may be a case of ‘suicide’, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the incident took place in a private school in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad, wherein a 13-year-old girl – studying in sixth grade – jumped from the third floor and died on the spot.

The CCTV footage showed the girl standing up on her school bag and then climbing over the railing. The footage also showed that a man tried to intervene but the girl jumped from the floor.

The girl’s body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital’s city branch where a full autopsy was conducted.

In a statement, the victim’s relative ruled out any possibility of dispute between the family and said the police should investigate why the girl took ‘such an extreme step’.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah took notice of the incident and on his directions a committee, headed by the additional director private associations, was formed.

The Sindh Education Department conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the report to the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah.

In the report, the education department suspended the registration of private school over ‘its negligence’ and said ‘some teachers were present at the moment when the girl jumped from the floor’.

