13th iHeartRadio Music Awards: Here is the winner's list

The 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took over the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, March 26, celebrating a monumental year in music with a blend of Hollywood legends, K-pop sensations, and rising stars.

The ceremony, which aired across iHeartRadio stations and the app nationwide, saw Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus emerge as the night’s biggest icons.

A Landmark Night for Ludacris and Miley Cyrus

The evening was hosted by hip-hop legend Ludacris, who pulled double duty as he was honoured with the iHeartRadio Landmark Award for his decades of cultural influence.

Miley Cyrus also took centre stage to receive the Innovator Award. The ceremony coincided with the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana, but the award focused on her future-forward artistry and humanitarian efforts. iHeartRadio praised Cyrus’s work with the Happy Hippie Foundation, noting her powerful advocacy for homeless and at-risk youth facing housing insecurity.

Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Sweep

It was a historic night for Taylor Swift, who dominated the major categories following the massive success of her album, The Life of a Showgirl. Swift took home Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Pop Album of the Year. Her track “The Fate of Ophelia” also secured Pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics, and Best Music Video.

New Talent and Genre Winners

Breakout star Alex Warren enjoyed a massive night, winning Best New Artist (Pop) and the Breakthrough Award, while his hit “Ordinary” was named Song of the Year.

In the K-pop categories, Stray Kids was named Group of the Year, while ROSÉ took home Artist of the Year. The socially voted Favourite Soundtrack went to the K-Pop Demon Hunters OST, proving the genre’s enduring grip on the global fanbase.

Other notable winners included:

Icon Award: John Mellencamp

John Mellencamp Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar R&B Artist of the Year: Chris Brown

Chris Brown Alternative Artist of the Year: Twenty One Pilots

Star-Studded Performances

The stage was packed with high-energy performances from host Ludacris, Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, and RAYE. Fans were also treated to a nostalgic 90s medley featuring TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. Special appearances by Nicole Scherzinger, Ne-Yo, Nikki Glaser, and Weezer rounded out the star-studded event.