14 die, 26 injured in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: At least 14 people were killed and 26 injured in different rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at least four houses were completely destroyed and 21 were partially damaged during recent spell of heavy rains and floods.

14 people were killed and 26 sustained injuries. The PDMA has directed the district administration of the affected districts to expedite the relief work.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast fairlywidespread to widespreadrainfall coupled with thunderstorm gusty winds in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Swat, Lower and Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Chitral, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat,Hangu, Karak, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, DI Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan districts.

It warned that moderate-heavy rainfall could generate flash floods in nullahs and streams of those districts and trigger landslides and urban flooding in different parts of the province.