14 killed as two vehicles fall into ravine

At least 14 people lost their lives and eight sustained serious injuries in two separate road accidents in Swat and Mansehra on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

A passenger vehicle fell into a ravine in a tourist spot of Swat, Gabin Jabba, on Tuesday, leaving at least 11 people including women and children dead. Three persons got injured in the horrific accident and were shifted to a nearby hospital.

After getting information about the road accident, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and commenced the rescue activities.

Rescue sources told the media that the passenger vehicle was transporting tourists to Gabin Jabba where it met the accident.

In another accident, a jeep fell into a ravine in Mansehra’s Dalola in the vicinity of Garhi Habibullah police station, leaving three women dead and five others wounded. The wounded persons were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Police said that the deceased and wounded persons were belonging to the same family.

