14-year-old girl raped after being robbed in Punjab

GUJRANWALA: A shocking incident was reported from Gujranwala, where a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being robbed by the robbers, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the 14-year-old girl was on her way to Kamoke Tehsil of Gujranwala district in Punjab with her relative when she became the target of the heinous crime.

The police spokesperson stated that a case was registered over the complaint of the victim’s brother. Meanwhile, the victim was immediately taken to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

“The authorities are actively searching for the accused and will be arrested soon,” the police spokesperson added.

Earlier in the day, a nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a self-taught fake doctor in the Surjani town area.

According to the details, the doctor involved in the alleged sexual assault of the girl was caught by the residents and handed over to the police after being subjected to torture.

In her statement, the victim girl said that she was forcibly grabbed and raped by the self-proclaimed doctor in the clinic located in Surjani town area.

According to Surjani police, the girl is undergoing medical treatment.

The police in a statement disclosed that a case was registered against the accused, Barkat, on the complaint of the victim’s family.