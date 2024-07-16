web analytics
Karachi
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Nine year old girl sexually assaulted, raped in Karachi

KARACHI: A shocking incident was emerged in Karachi, where a nine year old girl was a sexually assaulted by a self-taught fake doctor in Surjani town area, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, the doctor involved in the alleged sexual assault of the girl was caught by the local residents and handed over to the police after being subjected to torture.

In her statement, the victim girl said that she was forcibly grabbed and raped by the self-proclaimed doctor in the clinic located in Surjani town area.

According to Surjani police, the girl is undergoing medical treatment.

The police in a statement disclosed that a case was registered against the accused named, Barkat, on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hasan Linjar took notice of the incident and sought details from SSP West.

In his statement, the provincial interior minister directed that after a comprehensive investigation, the accused involved should be brought to justice, and directed to ensure the safety of the victim and her family.

