Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns the winners of the 14th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of the 14th Dubai Globe Soccer Awards. The event, held as part of the Dubai International Sports Conference, recognises excellence in playing, coaching, and management in global football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DubaiMediaOffice (@dubaimediaoffice)

Notable winners included Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, who was named Best Player, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who won three awards, and Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola who was named Best Coach.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed extended his congratulations to the winners of the awards for their exceptional achievements. He emphasised the importance of promoting high ethical benchmarks in sports and urged the winners to leverage their influence and recognition to set exemplary standards, not only within their immediate sporting communities but also to the millions of followers they inspire worldwide. His Highness highlighted the crucial role sports icons play in shaping the values that define the sporting world and beyond.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, also attended the award ceremony held at Atlantis, The Palm along with His Excellency Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council; and officials of various Dubai Government departments and leading officials from global clubs, organisations and federations.

The event started with the presentation of the Dubai Globe Soccer Digital Awards. Asgari_freestyle received the award for the Best Video Creator, Msdossary7 was honoured as Best eSports Player, Fabrizio Romano was named Best Digital Journalist, Alnoufali_7 was recognised as Best Social Media Influencer, Rafael Leao of AC Milan won the award for Best Digital Content by a Player in Lega Serie A, and AS Roma received the award for the Best Digital Content by a Club in the Italian league. The award for the Best Middle East Media Company went to Saudi Media Company while Egypt’s ZED FC was named Best Middle East Academy.

Other notable awards presented at the event recognised excellence in professional football:

• Jude Bellingham, the star of Real Madrid and the English national team, was honoured with the Power Horse Emerging Player award.

• Aitana Bonmati, the standout player from FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, received the Best Women’s Player award.

• Egyptian club Al Ahly received the title of Best Middle East Club.

• Jorge Mendes, representing the agency Gestifute, claimed the Best Agent award.

• Cristiano Giuntoli of Juventus received the award for Best Sports Director.

• Ederson, of Manchester City and Brazil, was named Best Goalkeeper.

• Manchester City and Spain international Rodri took home the Best Midfielder award.

• FC Barcelona was honoured with the award for Best Women’s Club.

• Englishman John Terry received a Career Player award.

• Lionel Scaloni, the Argentine coach, was recognised with the Best Coach award.

• Manchester City was named Best Men’s Club.

• Cristiano Ronaldo, of Al Nassr and the Portuguese national team, received the awards for Best Middle East Player and Globe Soccer Maradona Award for Top Goalscorer in 2023.

• Pep Guardiola, the Spanish coach of Manchester City, was crowned Best Coach.

• Casemiro, Brazil’s Manchester United midfielder, was honoured with a Career Player award.

• His Excellency Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of Manchester City, received the Best President award.

• Al Nassr’s Ronaldo also secured the Fans’ Favourite Player Award.

• Erling Haaland, the Manchester City and Norway striker, took home the Best Men’s Player award.