25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

15 injured in three blasts after gas pipeline leakage in Quetta

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: In a tragic incident, a total of three explosions were reported in three different locations in Quetta city leaving 15 individuals injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The rescue sources claimed that the blast occurred due to the gas pipeline leakage in Eastern Bypass, Nawan Kali, and Kuchlak, resulting in 15 individuals – mostly children.

The rescue sources further claimed that the injured individuals were shifted to Civil Hospital and are being treated in the burn ward.

Last week, as many as three individuals were injured in an alleged gas pipeline explosion that was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Friday morning.

According to the initial reports, the blast allegedly occurred in a gas pipeline under the Nipa Bridge near Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The rescue officials reached the scene and initiated the shifting of the three injured individuals including a woman.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials confirmed that the explosion that occurred in the gas pipeline was caused by some drug addicts as they lit a fire to smoke drugs under the NIPA bridge.

The KMC officer added that the wall of the KMC workshop also collapsed due to the explosion, while no individual was critically injured.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.