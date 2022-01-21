15 judges, 58 staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 judges and 58 staff members of the district courts in Islamabad have tested positive for the COVID-19, ARY News reported on Friday.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients is rapidly increasing across the country in the fifth wave of the pandemic.

15 judges and nearly five dozen of the staff members working at the lower courts have been infected with the pandemic. After the detection of several cases, the East and West courts at the district courts building have been closed for the hearing.

The judges and staff are under quarantine, meanwhile, the courts of the judges and the staff members will be disinfected by the local administration.

Pakistan has recorded 7,678 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 59,343 samples were tested, out of which 7,678 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 12.93 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 11.55%.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,353,479.

