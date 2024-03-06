15-member KP cabinet takes oath

PESHAWAR: The 15-member cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took oath at a ceremony held in the Governor House in KP, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Following the oath-taking ceremony of the Punjab cabinet, the 15-member cabinet of KP took oath today in the Governor’s house of the province.

The KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administered oath to the newly appointed ministers of the provincial government led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Earlier in the day, the recently elected CM of KP, Amin Gandapur, and founder of PTI held a crucial meeting to finalize the names of the politicians for the provincial cabinet.

READ: 18-member Punjab cabinet takes oath

The newly appointed ministers include Arshad Ayub, Shakeel Ahmed, Fazal Hakeem Khan, Muhammad Adnan Qadri, Aqibullah, Mohammad Sajjad, Meena Khan and Fazal Shakur.

Nazir Ahmad Abbasi, Pakhtun Yar, Aftab Alam, Khaliqur Rehman and Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Faisal Khan Turkai and Mohammad Zahir Shah Toro are also part of the 15-member cabinet.

Earlier to this, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Gandapur has been elected as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The newly elected speaker Babar Saleem Swati who took oath yesterday presided over the KP Assembly session.

In the 106 house, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate Ali Amin Gandapur bagged 90 votes while PML-N candidate Dr. Ibadullah Khan managed to secure 16 votes.

Ali Amin Gandapur was named for the Chief Ministership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by PTI founder Imran Khan.

Gandapur’s political journey began with his election to the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013 as a member of the PTI.