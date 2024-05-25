15-year-old boy kills friend’s sister over Rs2,000

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old killed a 20-year-old college student, sister of his friend, following a confrontation over Rs2000, stolen from the victim’s purse.

According to Indian media, the incident occurred in Indian city of Bengaluru city, when Prabuddha, a second-year BBA student, was found dead with her throat and wrist slit at her home.

The 15-year-old boy, a friend of her younger brother, allegedly stole INR2,000 from her purse on May 13 to pay for a friend’s broken spectacles.

When Prabuddha discovered the theft, she confronted the boy and demanded the money back, threatening to complain to police.

Initially, the police suspected suicide due to the lack of forced entry and the presence of three handwritten apology notes. However, CCTV footage showing the boy running down the stairs of a nearby building led them to question him.

Upon interrogation, the boy confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, an Indian police official said: “The boy had broken the spectacles of a friend and needed money to repair them. He took INR2,000 from Prabuddha’s purse when he visited her house on May 13 with her brother.”

On May 15, the boy went to Prabuddha’s house, where she confronted him. As she threatened to tell his parents, he fell at her feet and pleaded for mercy, causing her to trip and fall, suffering a grievous head injury.

Fearing she might regain consciousness and expose him, he dragged her into the bathroom, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and slashed her wrist and neck. He then attempted to clean up the blood in the living room but left the bathroom largely untouched.

The boy has been sent to the Juvenile Justice House. The police continue to investigate, especially into the possibility of an accomplice, as alleged by Prabuddha’s mother.