19.9 C
Karachi
Friday, February 16, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

1500 Prize Bond – Check winners’ details here

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The citizens of Pakistan used to buy Prize Bonds for decades, hoping to win big cash prizes, despite very low chances of winning the mega cash prize. Some of them try their luck for a mega cash prize, while others see it as a safe way to save or invest money as a government-regulated scheme.

The Prize Bonds, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Savings, don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.

In Pakistan, Prize Bonds are available in various denominations, and holders can participate in lucky draws to potentially win prizes.

Denomination
(Rs.)

 1st Prize 2nd Prize 3rd Prize
Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes
1,500 3,000,000 1 1,000,000 3 18,500 1,696

The SBP has announced the winners of 1500 bonds. Here’s the list issued by the SBP.

1500 Prize Bond Winners

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.