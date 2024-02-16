1500 Prize Bond – Check winners’ details here

The citizens of Pakistan used to buy Prize Bonds for decades, hoping to win big cash prizes, despite very low chances of winning the mega cash prize. Some of them try their luck for a mega cash prize, while others see it as a safe way to save or invest money as a government-regulated scheme.

The Prize Bonds, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Savings, don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.

In Pakistan, Prize Bonds are available in various denominations, and holders can participate in lucky draws to potentially win prizes.

Denomination

(Rs.) 1st Prize 2nd Prize 3rd Prize Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes

1,500 3,000,000 1 1,000,000 3 18,500 1,696

The SBP has announced the winners of 1500 bonds. Here’s the list issued by the SBP.

1500 Prize Bond Winners