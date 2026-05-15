The National Savings Centre in Sialkot has announced the results of draw number 106 for the Rs1,500 prize bond, held on Friday, 15 May 2026.

The first prize of Rs3 million was awarded to number 024132.

Three second-prize winners — 026284, 355420, and 407321 — each secured Rs1 million.

The draw is part of Pakistan’s regular prize bond scheme, overseen by the Central Directorate of National Savings, which conducts periodic draws across different denominations nationwide.

Under Pakistan’s tax rules for the 2026 tax year, winnings from prize bonds are subject to withholding tax. Individuals listed on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) are charged 15%, while non-filers face a 30% deduction on prize money.

Here is the full list of winners:

It is pertinent to mention that the Central Directorate of National Savings introduced the prize bond scheme in 1960, with the central bank acting as its manager.

Thousands of people across Pakistan participate in prize bond draws, viewing them as a popular savings and investment option that also offers the possibility of large cash rewards.

Officials have advised winners to verify their bond numbers carefully and complete the claim process through authorised National Savings centres and designated banks.

These schemes are designed to help the government collect funds while providing a secure and risk-free investment for the common man.