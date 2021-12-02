155 dengue fever cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Dengue hemorrhagic fever has claimed one more life while 155 new cases were reported in Punjab during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Punjab’s Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department confirmed that 155 new cases of dengue fever were reported in a day including 125 from Lahore.

One death was reported in Lahore by the mosquito-borne viral disease.

The health department stated that 146 persons have died of dengue fever this year in Punjab, whereas, the province has recorded overall 25,436 cases. Overall cases in Lahore have reached up to 18,079 with 125 new cases of the disease.

According to the statistics, 640 patients are currently admitted to different hospitals across Punjab including 470 in Lahore.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease that has rapidly spread in recent years around the world.

These mosquitoes are also vectors of chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika viruses. Dengue is widespread throughout the tropics, with local variations in risk influenced by rainfall, temperature, relative humidity and unplanned rapid urbanization.

