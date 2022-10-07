15pc salary raise for Utility Stores Corporation workers announced

ISLAMABAD: The government on Friday notified 15pc increase in salaries of employees of Utility Stores Corporation government servants.

According to the notification, the salaries of the permanent employees have been increased by 15pc with effect from July 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, the daily wages of the contractual employees of the corporation have also been increased by up to Rs245 per day. The raise will be given to the employees with effect from April 1, 2022.

The outstanding amount will be given to the employees till October 17, the notification read.

Read more: Prices of various items jacked up at utility stores

Earlier, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) increased the prices of various items at its stores across the country.

According to a notification, prices of branded tea, milk, tea whitener, spices, honey and other items have been increased by the government. The price of 90 grams of branded tea has increased by Rs400, taking the official prices from Rs905 to Rs1305.

Similarly, the price of tea whitener has increased by Rs100, the price of 200-gram dates has been jacked up by Rs40, the price of baby dry milk supplement has increased by Rs260, and the price of 1kg pickle packet raised by Rs84.

Comments