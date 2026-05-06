16 Family Members Hospitalized After Consuming Tea

DADU: At least 16 people, including women and children, fell ill after consuming tea at their home in the Mehar area of Sindh, ARY News reported.

Police confirmed that the 16 individuals lost consciousness and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The incident happened in Gul Colony, a residential area in the historic city of Mehar, located in Dadu district, officials said.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the illness.

Medical staff at the hospital stated that the incident appears to be a case of food poisoning, likely caused by contaminated milk or tea leaves.

According to media reports, the affected individuals comprise men, women, and children. Two of the women are reportedly in critical condition and have been referred to a private hospital for specialized treatment.

Further details regarding the nature of the contamination are pending as authorities await laboratory test results.

Earlier, last year, two women and seven children fell seriously ill after drinking poisonous tea in Ward No. 10 of Chowk Azam, a tehsil of Layyah district.

According to Rescue sources, the victims included two women, Saima and Kausar Parveen, and seven children identified as Hamza Javed, Alina Javed, Haram, Khadija, Ameer Muavia, Subhan and Sidra.

All of them reportedly consumed tea suspected to be contaminated with toxic substances, which caused their condition to deteriorate rapidly.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot, provided immediate first aid and shifted all the affected persons to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for further treatment.

Hospital sources said that the victims were being provided medical care, while further investigation was underway to determine the cause of the poisoning.