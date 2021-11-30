22 injured as dozens of vehicles pile up on motorway in Sheikhupura

SHEIKHUPURA: At least 22 people got injured in three separate pile-ups on motorway in Sheikhupura on Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, the pile-ups involving dozens of vehicles happened on the motorway M2 near Kala Shah Kaku, Qila Sattar Shah and Khanpur Nehar.

As a result, 22 people got injured. However, no loss of life was reported. The collisions occurred due to a dense fog enveloping plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The motorway was closed after the pile-up.

Separately, six people were wounded when two passenger buses collided with a truck in Rahim Yar Khan’s Liaqatpur. The injured were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for medical attention.

Heavy fog hits parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in winter season and reduces visibility, causing traffic disruptions.

