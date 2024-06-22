web analytics
Women dies, 16 injured as wedding party bus overturns in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman was killed and several others sustained injuries as a wedding party bus overturned at Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Rescue sources said that the bus carrying guests of the party wedding overturned near the at Shahrah-e-Faisal, resulting in the death of one woman and injuring 16 others.

The bus was reportedly traveling from Drig Road to Mahmoodabad. According to an eye witness, the bus suffered the accident in a bid to save a car trying to overtake it.

The injured were rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for treatment.

Earlier in a similar tragic incident, at least one person died and over 30 were injured as a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jacobabad on May 11.

As per details, the incident occurred in Daivel Machi village of Jacobabad, where the wedding guests’ bus plunged into a ravine due to tire burst.

