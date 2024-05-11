One dead, over 30 injured as wedding guests’ bus overturns in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: In a tragic incident, at least one died, over 30 injured as a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jacobabad, ARY News reported.

As per details, the incident occurred in Daivel Machi village of Jacobabad, where the wedding guests’ bus plunged into a ravine due to tire burst.

Earlier, a father-son duo were killed in crash between a passenger coach and a motorbike on the Indus Highway near the old toll plaza in Jamshoro district.

According to the police, the coach collided with the motorcycle on the highway, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to one person.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Gadehi and his son Ameer Ali Gadehi while Ali Hyder Gadehi, nephew, was injured in the accident.

The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. The police said they had impounded the vehicle but the driver managed to escape from the spot.

Earlier, as many as 12 people including six women were injured after a passengers bus met with an accident near a local village at Toba Tek Singh.

According to the rescue officials, a bus full of passenger en route from Lahore to Kahror Pacca Tehsil fell down from a bridge on M3.

The rescue officials were rushed to the location and started shifting the injured people to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.