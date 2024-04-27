Father-son duo killed in Jamshoro bus-motorcycle accident

JAMSHORO: A father-son duo were killed in crash between a passenger coach and a motorbike on the Indus Highway near the old toll plaza in Jamshoro district, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the police, the coach collided with the motorcycle on the highway, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to one person.

The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Gadehi and his son Ameer Ali Gadehi while Ali Hyder Gadehi, nephew, was injured in the accident.

The injured and the dead bodies were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital. The police said they had impounded the vehicle but the driver managed to escape from the spot.

Earlier, as many as 12 people including six women were injured after a passengers bus met with an accident near a local village at Toba Tek Singh.

According to the rescue officials, a bus full of passenger en route from Lahore to Kahror Pacca Tehsil fell down from a bridge on M3.

The rescue officials were rushed to the location and started shifting the injured people to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

In a separate incident, at least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.