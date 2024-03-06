23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

One died, 25 injured as devotee van meets accident

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

At least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Last year, at least six people died including women as a van carrying passengers plunged into a ravine in Mansehra.

As per details, the tires of the passenger van burst and it fell into the ravine as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The passenger van was going to Mansehra from Battagram. Rescue sources said that six people including two women died and 10 others sustained injuries. The dead bodies and injured have been taken to hospital.

Earlier, in a horrific road accident, at least eight people lost their lives, and nine sustained serious injuries after a car and a van near Babusar Top – Chilas on Friday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.