One died, 25 injured as devotee van meets accident

At least one person died, and 25 others sustained injuries after a passenger van carrying devotees to the Shah Noorani Shrine met with an accident near Hub, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate event occurred when the bus, en route to the shrine, faced a mishap close to Weirab Naddi.

The rescue officials rushed to the accident site to swiftly transport the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Last year, at least six people died including women as a van carrying passengers plunged into a ravine in Mansehra.

As per details, the tires of the passenger van burst and it fell into the ravine as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The passenger van was going to Mansehra from Battagram. Rescue sources said that six people including two women died and 10 others sustained injuries. The dead bodies and injured have been taken to hospital.

Earlier, in a horrific road accident, at least eight people lost their lives, and nine sustained serious injuries after a car and a van near Babusar Top – Chilas on Friday.