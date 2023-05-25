16 Jinnah House attackers handed over to army for trial

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the custody of 16 miscreants – involved in Jinnah house vandalism case – to a commanding officer under Military Act, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the commanding officer sought the custody of 16 miscreants under the Military Act after which the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has swiftly responded to the commanding officer’s request and granted the custody miscreants involved in Jinnah house vandalism.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Akram Usman, along with the 16 accused, has been handed over to the commanding officer for further proceedings.

The commanding officer has revealed that the suspects are facing charges under section 3, 7, and 9 of the Official Secrets Act. If found guilty, the suspects could face trial under the provisions of the Army Act 1952.

The prosecution, showing cooperation and trust in the commanding officer’s expertise, has not objected to the request for enhanced security measures.