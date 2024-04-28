16 police encounters reported in Karachi

KARACHI: Over the past week, Sindh police have reported conducting 16 encounters, resulting in the arrest of 18 robbers and 949 suspects, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per the police spokesperson, 141 different types of illegal weapons and 40.49 kg of drugs were recovered from the possession of the accused criminals.

The spokesperson further highlighted that a total of 49 stolen motorcycles and one car have been taken into custody from the accused.

Earlier in the day, a most wanted terror suspect, affiliated with the outlawed BLA, has been arrested from Lyari, citing DIG South.

DIG Karachi-South Asad Raza has said that arrested terrorist Mairaj alias Mama was used to conduct Reiki for the banned outfit. “He was providing information to Commander Jalal of the banned terror organization,” police officer said.

The banned group was used to attack the security forces based on the information provided by Mairaj Mama, Asad Raza said. “The terrorist was involved in Reiki of a military vehicle in 2017, going to Gwadar from Turbat,” he said.

“Arrested man also made information gathering of a military camp in Nasirabad, Balochistan,” DIG-South said. “Several personnel were martyred in the terrorist attack,” police officer said.

“Four cousins of an intelligence officer were killed in result of the terrorist’s information gathering,” DIG Asad Raza said.

He was also involved in Reiki and attack on Gwadar airport and Pakistan Navy airport, DIG South said.

Arrested terrorist was also involved in attack on military personnel in Nushki, police chief disclosed.