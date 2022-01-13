17 die after drinking toxic liquor in Sindh

HYDERABAD: At least 17 people lost their lives after drinking toxic liquor in Tando Allahyar and Tando Jam districts of Hyderabad division on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to reports, at least 12 people reportedly died in the rural parts of Tandojam town of Hyderabad and five in Tando Allahyar.

Taking action, the Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect, identified as Bachal Magsi, allegedly involved in making toxic liquor.

Moreover, at least three people have lost their eyesight due to the consumption of toxic liquor.

In March 2016, at least 55 people were killed in the Tando Muhammad Khan district.

