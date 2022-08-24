17 mln consumers being given relief in fuel adjustment: minister

HYDERABAD: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that 17 million consumers being given relief in fuel price adjustment charge, ARY News reported.

During his visit to the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company’s (HESCO) headquarters, energy minister said that the government providing a relief of 22 billion rupees to power consumers.

This relief is being given to the consumers of upto 200 units in view of the IMF issue, he said. The power consumers who have paid their bills, their bills will be adjusted under the new package, federal minister said.

“Fixed tax on traders has also been withdrawn,” energy minister said. “Providing cheaper electricity to consumers is a challenge for this government,” Dastagir said.

“We are going to launch a 1320 megawatt project in Thar tomorrow,” he said.

He directed the HESCO authorities to increase recoveries so that uninterrupted power supply could be ensured to the consumers.

